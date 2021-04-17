  1. Home
Vivek’s Passing Away: Tovino Thomas, Prakash Raj, Nivin Pauly mourn the loss; Selvaraghavan devastated

Actor Vivek passed away on the early hours of Saturday in a Chennai-based private hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Vivek's Passing Away: Tovino Thomas, Prakash Raj, Nivin Pauly mourn the loss; Selvaraghavan devastated
Following the news of actor Vivek’s demise, fans and celebrities have been mourning the huge loss on social media. The news has sent a huge shock wave in the state of Tamil Nadu, with people expressing their disbelief and paying tribute. Mollywood actors including Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly paid their tributes on social media. Several actors including Suriya, Jyothika, Karthi and Soori paid respect by visiting the actor’s mortal remains at his residence.

Tovino Thomas shared a photo of Vivek and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Nivin Pauly shared a photo of Vivek and stated that he would be missed. Prakash Raj wrote, “Ahhh… #vivek... gone too soon dear friend… thank you for planting thoughts n trees... thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour… will miss you... RIP”. Other actors including Vishnu Vishal, Vikram Prabhu have paid their tributes on social media.

See the Tweets here:

Actor Prasanna wrote, “Just can't accept @Actor_Vivek sir is no more. His work in cinema and social work will be remembered for long long time. He will live on in our hearts and in every tree that he planted. Go well dear sir.” Arun Vijay expressed how shocked he is, on hearing the news. He wrote, “Shocking to know that @Actor_Vivek sir is no more with us... A great man with a lovely heart who made us laugh and think responsibly. Gone too soon... We are definitely going to miss his presence… We love you sir!! You will always be there in our hearts…”

