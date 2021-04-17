Vivek’s Passing Away: Tovino Thomas, Prakash Raj, Nivin Pauly mourn the loss; Selvaraghavan devastated

Actor Vivek passed away on the early hours of Saturday in a Chennai-based private hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Following the news of actor Vivek’s demise, fans and celebrities have been mourning the huge loss on social media. The news has sent a huge shock wave in the state of Tamil Nadu, with people expressing their disbelief and paying tribute. Mollywood actors including Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly paid their tributes on social media. Several actors including Suriya, Jyothika, Karthi and Soori paid respect by visiting the actor’s mortal remains at his residence.

Tovino Thomas shared a photo of Vivek and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Nivin Pauly shared a photo of Vivek and stated that he would be missed. Prakash Raj wrote, “Ahhh… #vivek... gone too soon dear friend… thank you for planting thoughts n trees... thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour… will miss you... RIP”. Other actors including Vishnu Vishal, Vikram Prabhu have paid their tributes on social media.

See the Tweets here:

Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

#RIP Vivek sir... — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 17, 2021

Just can't accept @Actor_Vivek sir is no more. His work in cinema and social work will be remembered for long long time. He will live on in our hearts and in every tree that he planted. Go well dear sir. #RIP — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 17, 2021

I’ll try my best and continue to do all the good work’s he wanted to do for the society #IPviveksir pic.twitter.com/GypfnZVk1L — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 17, 2021

#NewProfilePic gone away too soon. You entertained us all your life, now you leave us in tears and pain. #RIP #Vivek pic.twitter.com/Z5M40z7YJu — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 17, 2021

Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Shocking to know that @Actor_Vivek sir is no more with us.. A great man with a lovely heart who made us laugh and think responsibly. Gone too soon..

We are definitely going to miss his presence..

We love you sir!!

You will always be there in our hearts.. #RIPVivekSir — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 17, 2021

Shocked to hear the demise of legendary actor @Actor_Vivek sir May His Soul Rest In Peace #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/S5Pcf8MEp2 — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) April 17, 2021

Also Read: Actor Vivek’s Demise: AR Rahman, SJ Suryah, Radikaa Sarathukar are heartbroken over the loss

Actor Prasanna wrote, “Just can't accept @Actor_Vivek sir is no more. His work in cinema and social work will be remembered for long long time. He will live on in our hearts and in every tree that he planted. Go well dear sir.” Arun Vijay expressed how shocked he is, on hearing the news. He wrote, “Shocking to know that @Actor_Vivek sir is no more with us... A great man with a lovely heart who made us laugh and think responsibly. Gone too soon... We are definitely going to miss his presence… We love you sir!! You will always be there in our hearts…”

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×