Vivekanandan Viralanu OTT Release: Here’s when and where to stream Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika’s Malayalam comedy-drama online

Popular Malayalam comedy flick Vivekanandan Viralanu made a successful run at the box office and received lukewarm responses from audiences. And now, within a year of its release, the movie is all set to hit the OTT screens soon. The makers recently made a formal announcement in this regard.

When and where to watch Vivekanandan Viralanu online

After almost a year of its theatrical release, the Malayalam comedy Vivekanandan Viralanu is all set to debut on the OTT screens soon. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the streaming platform Aha VideoIN dropped the first formal announcement for the movie hitting OTT. It will be available to stream from February 7, 2025.

Check out the post here:

Sharing it, they captioned the post as, “Get ready to laugh out loud! #Vivekanandanviral Premiering February 7th, only on Aha.”

Official trailer and plot of Vivekanandan Viralanu

Marking the 100th film of Shine Tom Chacko, Vivekandanan Viralanu revolves around the story of a government employee, who is shown to have got violent sexual urges and ends up facing stiff flak from people and society around almost all the time.

Completely fed up and distraught over his atrocities, his victims, including his legally wedded wife and live-in partner, devise a plan to teach him a lesson about consent together.

However, what they end up completely looking over is when their revenge moves become viral online and almost everybody is made aware of it.

Cast and crew of Vivekanandan Viralanu

Coming to the cast of the movie, it primarily features Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika, Grace Antony, Mareena, Johny Antony, Maala Parvathi, Sminu Sijo, Siddhartha Siva and more.

The movie is directed by Kamal and produced under Nediyath Productions. Released on January 19, 2024, its music is composed by Bijibal.