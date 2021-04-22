Vivek's last audio message to actor Kottachi is emotional and shows his generous side

Known as the social campaigner and a helpful human being, Vivek has left a great legacy behind him.

The sudden demise of actor Vivek left the entire South Indian film industry and his fans in shock. The actor's close friends and family members still can't get over the fact that he is no more among us. Following a heart attack on Friday, Vivek passed away on early Saturday morning at around 4:30 AM at SIMS hospital while undergoing treatment. Known as the social campaigner and a helpful human being, Vivek has left a great legacy behind him. A lot of celebs are seen planting saplings to fulfil Vivek's dream of growing one crore saplings as a part of the 'Green Kalam' project.

Recently, actor Kottachi who has worked with Vivek in the films shared an audio note. The actor shared an audio note that Vivek had sent him six months back. In the audio, the Tamil actor is heard praising Kottachi for his short film debut. He also shared his thoughts on helping his unfortunate friends in the industry who have suffered due to pandemic lockdown. Vivek also sent best wishes and blessings to Kottachi and his family. The audio note only shows the generous and helpful nature he had towards his friends and everyone around him.

In 2009, the Government of India awarded Vivek the Padma Shri for his contribution to the arts. He launched the Green Kalam initiative in 2010 with the mission of planting one billion trees across Tamil Nadu.

