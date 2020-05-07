  1. Home
Vizag Gas Leak: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR shocked by the incident; RGV says 'God is busy making real life thrillers'

The disturbing images and videos of people lying down unconscious on roads after Vizag gas leak accident have surfaced on social media. Many celebrities took to social media and expressed their shock over the same.
In a horrific accident, reportedly 8-10 people have lost their lives and over 5,000 people fell sick after an alleged gas leaked from LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam. The leakage incident took place on early Thursday morning and has impacted locals in the 3km-radius area. The disturbing images and videos of people lying down unconscious on roads have surfaced on social media. Many celebrities took to social media and expressed their shock over the same. Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and other South celebs are praying for Vizag. 

Ram Gopal Varma in a series of Tweets wrote, "Since film industry is shut , God is busy making real life thriller movies." His next tweet read: "There are only 3 entities who kill men women and children without discrimination of religion, caste and nationality and they are TERRORISTS, VIRUSES and GOD." 


Allu Arjun, who calls Vizag as his one of the most special places, tweeted, "It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest."
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is disturbed by the visuals of the Vizag gas leak that are doing rounds on social media. He wrote, "Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones."


Hundreds of people who were facing breathing problem have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) in the wake of this shocking situation. 

Credits :Twitter

