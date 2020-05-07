Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan offer condolences to the families of deceased

Taking to their social media spaces, Tollywood celebrities offered condolences to the families of deceased in the Vizag gas leak tragedy.

At least three persons, including a minor, reportedly lost their lives in a gas leak in a chemical unit in Vizag, in the early hours of Thursday. All the three were rushed to a local hospital along with the other affected. However, they passed away while undergoing treatment. As many as 200 people were rushed for treatment to various hospitals after inhaling toxic gas. After the gas leak, they complained of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Taking to social media, several celebrities offered condolences to the families of deceased and expressed the shock over the incident. “Woke up to some really disturbing news...praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak”, wrote Sudeep Kishan. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown”. “Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected”, stated Anil Ravipundi.

Woke up to some really disturbing news...praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak.. — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2020

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 7, 2020

So deeply saddened and shocked by this distressing incident of gas leak in Vizag! I hope that the cause is swiftly found and analysed. Prayers to all the affected people and their families in the vicinity. — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 7, 2020

Two of our General Secretaries ( Sri.Shiv Shankar & Sri Bolisetti Satya ) who hails from North coastal Andhra are monitoring the poisonous gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

VIZAG... The Gas Leak could still be present in the Wind Carryig it...

Everyone present in these Areas PLEASE COVER UR FACE WITH A WET MASK OR WET CLOTH....

Stay Strong we are all praying for you. pic.twitter.com/SUXyzEdDBf — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected. #VizagGasLeak — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 7, 2020

It aches my heart to see the visuals from #VizagGasLeak ... My helpless thoughts for the people. Hope time acts little kinder on us. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 7, 2020

A suspected gas leak happened from a chemical factory in the Vizag’s RR Venkatapuram village. In the photos that surfaced online, panic stricken people were seen running to save their lives. More than 1,000 people from villages in surrounding areas have been reported sick. Some media reports suggested that people started falling unconscious on grounds after inhaling the gas. Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and urged the district officials to take necessary steps to save lives.

