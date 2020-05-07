  1. Home
Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan offer condolences to the families of deceased

Taking to their social media spaces, Tollywood celebrities offered condolences to the families of deceased in the Vizag gas leak tragedy.
May 7, 2020
At least three persons, including a minor, reportedly lost their lives in a gas leak in a chemical unit in Vizag, in the early hours of Thursday. All the three were rushed to a local hospital along with the other affected. However, they passed away while undergoing treatment. As many as 200 people were rushed for treatment to various hospitals after inhaling toxic gas. After the gas leak, they complained of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Taking to social media, several celebrities offered condolences to the families of deceased and expressed the shock over the incident. “Woke up to some really disturbing news...praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak”, wrote Sudeep Kishan. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown”. “Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected”, stated Anil Ravipundi.

A suspected gas leak happened from a chemical factory in the Vizag’s RR Venkatapuram village. In the photos that surfaced online, panic stricken people were seen running to save their lives. More than 1,000 people from villages in surrounding areas have been reported sick. Some media reports suggested that people started falling unconscious on grounds after inhaling the gas. Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and urged the district officials to take necessary steps to save lives.

