Vizag Gas Leak: Mahesh Babu pays heartfelt condolences, Tamannaah Bhatia and others wish for speedy recovery

In a piece of heartwrenching news, 8 people lost their lives and hundreds have been hospitalized under the serious condition in Andhra Pradesh after chemical gas leaked at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam. The disturbing videos and photos have surfaced on social media as the gas leak has affected nearly 20 nearby villages. Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry took to social media and paid heartfelt condolences to the lost lives. Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and others took to Twitter and prayed for the speedy recovery of hundreds who are currently hospitalized.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG."

Ravi Teja, who is disturbed by the incident wrote, "Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe."

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 7, 2020

Vizag please be safe..my heart goes out to everyone affected..Stay Strong-Stay Safe.. #VizagGasLeak — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 7, 2020

Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 7, 2020

Media reports suggest that people started falling unconscious on grounds after inhaling the gas. Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is looking into the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) in the wake of this shocking situation.

