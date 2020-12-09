VJ Chithra’s Demise: Hours before taking the extreme decision, the actor shared photos & videos on Instagram

In the video, which she shared on her Instagram stories, she was seen laughing and smiling while having fun along with her friend on the sets of her reality show.

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

It came as a huge shock to the fans of TV actress and host Chithra, as the news about her demise came on Wednesday morning. What made it even more devastating is the fact that she has shared photos and videos on her Instagram page and stories just a few hours before taking the extreme decision. In her Instagram stories, she has shared videos along with her friend from a show, which was hosted by her. In the video, she was seen laughing and smiling while having fun along with her friend.

The photos that she had shared on Instagram are the continuation of a photoshoot, which she has been sharing for the last couple of days. As per the media reports, she died by suicide. Reportedly, the incident happened when she was staying in a hotel in Chennai with her fiancé. When he woke up in the morning, he found her hanging from the ceiling of the hotel room.

Also Read: Pandian Stores actress Chithra dies by suicide months after getting engaged to Chennai based businessman

Apparently, she reached the hotel room that she shared with her fiancé at 1 AM on Wednesday. Reports suggested that she took the extreme decision and breathed her last at 3 AM. She was engaged to a Chennai-based businessman, and photos of the couple made the rounds in August this year. It was told that their wedding would happen in January. She shot to her fame after she did a small role in a popular Tamil series Saravanan Meenakshi’s second part. Later, she stared as the lead actress in Pandiyan Stores, which has been having a successful run since 2018. Chennai Police have recovered her corpse and now investigations are underway.

If you or someone you know need emotional help, reach out to a professional health specialist. There are several helplines available for the same.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×