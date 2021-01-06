VJ Chitra’s Death: Chennai Police transferred case to Central Crime branch following Hemanth’s arrest

Earlier last month, VJ Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room which she shared with her husband Hemanth, a Chennai based businessma.

In the latest development of VJ Chitra’s death, the Chennai Police have transferred the case to the Central Crime branch following the request of the late actress’ mother. This has come as an unexpected turn as the RDO inquiry has ruled out dowry harassment in the case. It should be noted that her husband Hemanth was arrested yesterday in a different case, where it is alleged that he had cheated students in the pretext of getting them medical seats.

Meanwhile, the RDO officials had submitted a detailed 16-page report last week after conducting a thorough inquiry with the actress’ friends and family. The Chennai Police had also earlier collected evidence from her phone, which has some crucial voice messages of the actress about her husband. As per the data collected from her phone, Chitra had complained about Hemanth’s abusive behaviour to her father-in-law.

Earlier last month, VJ Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room which she shared with Hemanth. After coming to the room, she went to the bathroom to take a bath. However, when she did not come out for a long time, Hemanth asked for help. When they opened the door with an emergency key, she was found hanging from the ceiling. As there were marks on her body, questions were raised by the public regarding the reason for her suicide. Chitra shot to her fame after casting in the popular TV series Pandiyan Stores.

