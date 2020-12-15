  1. Home
VJ Chitra’s Demise: Actress' husband Hemanth arrested by Chennai Police for abetting suicide

According to reports, Hemanath expressed his disinterest in seeing her perform intimate scenes with other actors and he did not like it when her dance performances with co-anchors came up.
Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news to the fans of VJ Chitra, Chennai Police have arrested her husband Hemanth for abetting suicide and he was produced at the Poonamalle High Court. After being interrogated for six days, Hemanth is now booked under Section 306 of IPC (Indian Penal Code). Media reports suggest that the police had gathered enough evidence against him. It is expected that details regarding Hemanath's arrest will be made public soon.

On the day that Chitra died by suicide, she arrived at the hotel room late which she had shared with her husband. Later, she apparently went to the washroom saying that she was taking a bath. However, when she did not come back for a long time, Hemanth called for help and the bathroom door was opened with an emergency key. She was found hanging from the bathroom ceiling after which the police were called. However, questions were raised after marks were seen on her corpse.

According to reports, Hemanath expressed his disinterest in seeing her perform intimate scenes with other actors and he did not like it when her dance performances with co-anchors came up. Reports also suggest that he went to the sets of Pandiyan Stores and yelled at her. When the press met Chitra’s mother and asked her about the suicide, she said that there could be no reason for her to take the extreme decision and her husband would have beaten her to death. They both registered their marriage after their engagement in August and they were planning to get married in a traditional ceremony in February next year.

