VJ Chitra’s demise: Police collect crucial audio evidence from her phone against husband Hemanth

In the audio, she has reportedly requested her father in law to help her from her husband Hemanth's abuses.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

In what has come as an unexpected turn of events, the Chennai police have reportedly collected evidence from her phone, which has come crucial voice messages of the actress about her husband. According to a report in DT Next, Hemanth had deleted the audio files from Chitra’s phone before handing it over to the cops. However, with the help of Cyber police, they retrieved some audio files, where she has complained about Hemanth to her father-in-law.

Apparently, he has abused her for taking part in reality shows where she danced with her co star from the TV series Pandiyan Stores. He also made her promise that she will not take part in any reality shows where she may have to participate with her costars from the series. The report added that Chitra was yelled at on the sets of Pandiyan Stores by Hemanth. In the audio, Chitra has reportedly requested her father in law to intervene in the issue and help her. Hemanth had also warned her to end her career if she did not follow whatever he said.

Last week, a shock wave was sent across social media when the news of her suicide came up. She came to the hotel room which she shared with Hemanth late at night. After coming to the room, she went to the bathroom to take a bath. However, when she did not come out for a long time, Hemanth asked for help. When they opened the door with an emergency key, she was found hanging from the ceiling.

