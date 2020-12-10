VJ Chitra’s Demise: Questions raised after marks were found on her face; Photos of her corpse go viral

She died by suicide on Wednesday morning, and the reason for her suicide is still being investigated, while some suggest that she was suffering from deprission.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

Yesterday, TV actress and VJ Chitra died by suicide and it shook the state of Tamil Nadu. She is one of the most loved and popular actresses of the state. Following the news, speculations started sprouting with people taking to social media and expressed their take on her demise. However, after photos of her corpse surfaced online, it took an unexpected turn as fans started questioning why were there marks on her cheek and chin. With this, several reports came up regarding her demise.

An official update after the postmortem is still not out. When her father met the press, he said that those marks occurred because of the suicide and he does not suspect on anyone. However, he said that he has no idea as to why his daughter took this extreme step, and it has to be investigated by the cops. He added that she had got married to the Chennai-based businessman in a very private and formal ceremony, which was not even attended by their parents.

He added that they had plans to exchange their vows yet again in an elaborate ceremony in front of all their relatives and friends in the month of February. Apparently, after reaching the hotel room which she shared with her husband, she went to the washroom to take a bath and never came out. Her husband made a call to the reception desk, and when they opened the door with an emergency key, they found her hanging from the ceiling.

