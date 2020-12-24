VJ Chitra’s Demise: RDO officials rule out dowry harassment by husband Hemanth after enquiry

However, when the news of her demise came up, VJ Chitra's mother claimed that she gave 50 sovereigns of gold to Chitra and 20 sovereigns of gold to Hemanth as a marriage surety.

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional stress.

After the death of VJ Chitra by suicide, the RDO officials conducted an enquiry with her parents and husband in dowry harassment angle. After the enquiry, it was found that her husband or her in-laws did not harass her demanding any dowry. It should be noted that her mother alleged that she gave about 50 sovereigns of gold to Chitra and 20 sovereigns of gold to Hemanth as a marriage surety. With this new finding, it is expected that more details regarding the suicide will come up.

Her industry friends, colleagues and another serial artist Saranya who was last seen with the late actress in her social media posts were also enquired. It is reported that Chitra's manager Anand was also enquired for nearly two hours. After the enquiry session, RDO Divyashree, who headed the process reportedly said that the final enquiry in the case is concluded and the report of the same will be submitted to the court in a day or two.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Police have reportedly collected evidence from her phone, which has some crucial voice messages of the actress about her husband. According to a report in DT Next, Hemanth had deleted the audio files from Chitra’s phone before handing it over to the cops. However, with the help of Cyber police, they retrieved some audio files, where she has complained about Hemanth to her father-in-law. VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room, which she shared with her husband Hemanth. As per the reports, she died by suicide.

Credits :DT Next

