VJ Chitra’s demise: RDO officials submit a 16 page report after inquiry with 15 people about her suicide

After conducting an inquiry with 15 of VJ Chitra's family and friends, the RDO officials have now submitted a report on the actress' death.

Trigger warning

In the latest development in the death by suicide of VJ and actress Chitra, the RDO officials have submitted a detailed 16-page report on Thursday after conducting a thorough inquiry with the actress’ friends and family. The RDO officials had earlier ruled out dowry harassment by her in-laws or her husband as a reason for her suicide. It is expected that details about the report will be announced to the public soon, as several anticipations are going on regarding the death.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police have reportedly collected evidence from her phone, which has some crucial voice messages of the actress about her husband. According to media reports, her husband Hemanth had deleted the audio files from Chitra’s phone before handing it over to the cops. However, with the help of Cyber Police, they retrieved some audio files, where she has complained about Hemanth’s abusive behaviour to her father-in-law.

The reports stated that Chitra was often yelled at on the sets of the TV series Pandiyan Stores by Hemanth. In the audio, Chitra has reportedly requested her father-in-law to intervene in the issue and help her. Earlier this month, VJ Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room which she shared with Hemanth. After coming to the room, she went to the bathroom to take a bath. However, when she did not come out for a long time, Hemanth asked for help. When they opened the door with an emergency key, she was found hanging from the ceiling.

Credits :Thanthi TV

