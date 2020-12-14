VJ Chitra’s demise: Sharanya Turadi NOT to replace the late actress in TV series Pandiyan Stores

Taking to her Instagram space, she issued a clarification saying that she is not replacing Chitra in Pandiyan Stores.

In what came as a huge shocker to the fans of Tamil series Pandiyan Stores, lead actress Chithra, who is also a VJ and an anchor, died by suicide last week. It took the whole industry and fans took to Twitter and paid their tributes to her. Now, reports on who will be replacing her for the role of Mullai in Pandiyan Stores are popping up. While some reports suggested that Sharanya Turadi will be replacing her, the actress cleared the air on it.

She took to her Instagram space and rubbished the claim. She wrote, “There's a news going around that I am replacing chitra as Mullai in pandian stores. This is not true. I don't believe in replacing Mullai. She earned her recognition as Mullai with her impeccable performance which would be remembered forever. I respect that and I would rather let that be.. @chithuvj". There are also reports which suggest that the makers of the series are planning to give a closure to Mullai character as a tribute to Chitra.

However, we will have to wait for the makers to know for sure what their final decision is. Chitra took the extreme decision after reaching the hotel room from a shooting schedule. She stayed at the hotel with her husband. She went to the washroom to take a bath and never came out. Her husband made a call to the reception desk, and when they opened the door with an emergency key, they found her hanging from the ceiling.

