VJ Chitra’s look alike takes over the internet with her new photos; Says the actress’ role is irreplaceable

Taking to her Instagram space, she shared photos, where she recreated some iconic postures of VJ Chitra.

At a time when fans are trying to heal from the recent traumatic death of VJ Chitra by suicide, popular personality Keerthana. Sharing the photos, she stated that though it is undeniable that she is like a replica of VJ Chitra, she said that her role as Mullai in the TV series Pandian Stores is irreplaceable. Thanking the followers for their appreciations on her photo shoots, Keerthana stated that she has never thought of approaching the makers to be auditioned for the role of Chitra in the series.

She wrote, “All these years wherever I go, the first comment I receive will be ‘u resemble chithu’. But to be honest, I was never happy to receive the comment as I felt we don’t have any resemblance and I wanted to be original. But now when people says the same comment, I feel good for looking similar because I can make someone happy MULLAI/ CHITHU IS IRREPLACEABLE. We love her too. We are sure that they have finalised the replacement character by now. We have done this photoshoot in a way to respect her and show our love towards her.”

See her post here:

Also Read: VJ Chitra’s demise: Police collect crucial audio evidence from her phone against husband Hemanth

VJ Chitra took the extreme decision last week and police interrogation is going on. As per the recent report, the actress’s audio clips were retrieved by the cyber police and there is evidence for police to believe that she was physically and mentally abused by her husband Hemanth.

Credits :Instagram

