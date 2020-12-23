VJ Chitra’s role in Pandian Stores replaced by Kavya; Makers welcome her onboard as the new Mullai

The other cast members of the TV series of Pandian Stores have been welcoming Kavya on board to replace VJ Chitra for the role of Mullai.

After the demise of VJ Chitra, reports have been making the rounds on social media, on who would replace Chitra for the role of Mullai in TV series Pandian Stores. While several actors have denied rumours about playing as Mullai in the series, it has now been revealed that the series will have actress Kayva replacing VJ Chitra for the role. The news was revealed by Vijay Television as they shared a photo of Kavya with her hands folded. She has also shared on her Instagram stories the same.

Her appearance in the series will start from today. Meanwhile, the case of Chitra’s death by suicide took an unexpected turn when the Chennai police reportedly collected evidence from her phone, which has come crucial voice messages of the actress about her husband. According to a report in DT Next, Hemanth had deleted the audio files from Chitra’s phone before handing it over to the cops.

Also Read: VJ Chitra’s look alike takes over the internet with her new photos; Says the actress’ role is irreplaceable

However, with the help of Cyber police, they retrieved some audio files, where she has complained about Hemanth to her father-in-law. Apparently, he has abused her for taking part in reality shows where she danced with her co star from the TV series Pandiyan Stores. He also made her promise that she will not take part in any reality shows where she may have to participate with her costars from the series. The report added that Chitra was yelled at on the sets of Pandiyan Stores by Hemanth.

Credits :Star Vijay

