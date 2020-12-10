VJ Chitra's mother doubts her demise by suicide; Alleges she would have been beaten to death by her husband

Chitra’s father told during an interview that she got married secretly a couple of months back, and the couple was about to renew their vows in an elaborate ceremony in the month of February.

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional stress

Popular Tamil soap actress died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Her body was recovered from a popular star hotel in Chennai. Photos of the actress’ corpse were shared on social media and when marks were seen on her face and cheek, various speculations came up. Now, her mother has said during an interview that Chitra was a bold woman, and she would advise people with such weak thoughts. She also alleged that it was not a suicide and that her husband Hemanth would have beaten her to death.

Chitra, who gained a massive fan-base after her staring in Tamil series Pandiyan Stores, got engaged to a Chennai-based businessman Hemanth in August this year and the photoshoot of her engagement ceremony went viral. Chitra’s father told during an interview that they both got married secretly a couple of months back, and they were about to renew their vows in an elaborate ceremony in the month of February.

He added that he has no speculations on this death and stated that he has no reason to believe that it could not be a suicide. He, however, said that there was no reason for her to take that extreme decision. Chithra and her husband were staying a Chennai based star hotel. On the wee hours of Wednesday, she reached the hotel after a late-night shoot, and told her husband that she wanted to take a shower. However, since she did not come back even after a long time and there was no answer from her, Hemanth called for help. When they opened the door, they found her hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom

