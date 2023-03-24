VNRTrio: Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin's film with Venky Kudumula gets grand launch; Chiranjeevi gives first clap

Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Venky Kudumula are reuniting for an upcoming film. The film is tentatively titled VNRTrio as it marks the second collaboration of the actors-director duo. Today, the film has been launched with a formal puja ceremony in the presence of Nithiin, Rashmika, the cast, and the crew. Chiranjeevi attended the event as chief guest.

The yet-to-be-titled film has been launched today in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi attended the event as chief guest and gave the first clap as the film went on floors. Top directors like Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, Buchi Babu Sana, Hanu Raghavapudi, and others attended. A few pics of the launch ceremony have been shared on social media.

While Rashmika looked pretty as always in a pink ethnic suit, Nithiin kept it casual in jeans and a blue tee.

VNRTrio official announcement

For the unversed, On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the announcement of the second collab between Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and Venky Kudumula after Bheeshma was shared with a fun video. The video went viral as it was extremely funny, Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin took a dig at themselves for controversies, National Crush, and flops respectively. GV Prakash, who is on board as music director, was also part of the announcement video. Director Venky also revealed that this film will be very different from Chalo and Bheeshma.

Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “A trio so rare even we are aware. #VNRTrio is back with something more entertaining and more adventurous. Shoot begins soon.”



About VNRTrio

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are bankrolling the film under Mythri Movie Makers. The film will have a stellar cast in prominent roles and top-notch technicians taking care of different crafts. Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore will be part of the movie. While Sai Sriram will crank the camera, Prawin Pudi is the editor and Raam Kumar is the art director. while Sai Sriram will crank the camera. . The other details of the movie will be revealed later.