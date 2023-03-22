VNRTrio Returns: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna team up with director Venky Kudumula for a new film

#VNRTrio returns and how! Venky Kudumula, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna delivered a hit with their first collaborative film, Bheeshma. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, a new film in the combination of #VNRTrio has been announced with a funny yet entertaining video. "The trio so rare even we are aware!" wrote Rashmika Mandanna on Twitter.

"#VNRTrio is back with something more entertaining and more adventurous," she further wrote in a tweet announcing a new film. One can see in the video, Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna and music director GV Prakash Kumar waiting for someone. That's when director Venky Kudumula arrives and enquires whether he was late. When asked if the movie will be entertaining like the director’s previous movies Chalo and Bheeshma, he tells them that it will be completely different.

Venky Kudumula, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Announcement

Everything about the film has been kept under wraps. The makers are trying to build hype and curiosity among moviegoers. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the movie on a big budget.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers of the movie, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the music. The other details of the movie will be disclosed soon.

Talking about their last collab, Bheeshma was a rom-com written and directed by Venky Kudumula. The film received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

