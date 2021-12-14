The Voice Of Ravanna from Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's intense chemistry takes the cake

The makers of Virata Parvam, a period drama helmed by director Venu Udugula, have release the latest glimpse from the movie. The one minute clip featuring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi has been titled The Voice Of Ravanna. The makers have introduced the video on Rana Daggubati’s birthday who plays the Comrade Ravanna in this historic flick.

In the video, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are seen in a tough spot amid the ongoing turmoil while still managing to be each other’s pillar. The video is gaining a lot of positive reviews with fans appreciating both the actors.

The film featuring the Baahubali star will narrate a tale from the Naxalite movement which took place in Telangana region in the 1990s. The film will revolve around a love story set in the era while also focusing on politics and action.

The Telugu flick is being financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri and will see actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand in ancillary roles. The movie’s score has been composed by Suresh Bobbili and cinematography has been taken care of by Dani Sanchez-Lopez. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 30 April 2021 but the date has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 variant situation. A new release date for the project is not yet out.

Apart from Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati will also be a part of Chandra Sagar’s Bheemla Nayak. The film will star Pawan Kalyan in the titular role.

