VOTE: Amidst the rumours, Katrina Kaif will make for the best onscreen pair with Prabhas or Vijay Deverakonda?

Since the last few days, there's a strong buzz that Prabhas will be romancing in his next film, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Reports suggest that Prabhas and director Siddharth have already locked certain things for the film and they are planning to start the shoot next year. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Known for helming action movies like Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand has reportedly roped Katrina Kaif for the role opposite Prabhas and the actress has given an initial nod for the project.

Prabhas became a Pan-India star after the release of Baahubali. A lot of directors have been chasing him for the collaboration. Interestingly, he is also returning to the romantic genre after a decade with Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Prabhas had earlier teamed up with B-town actress and has already signed a film with . It will be a treat to watch him with Katrina on the big screen next. However, only time will tell how true these rumours are.

Meanwhile, in the other news, Vijay Deverakonda and Katrina Kaif fans can't keep calm on social media as they are speculated to do a movie together. As per media reports, Katrina and VD will be seen romancing each other on the big screen, but there is no official word regarding the same yet. It is said that VD has already given his nod.

Who do you think will the best opposite Katrina Kaif on the big screen? Prabhas or Vijay Deverakonda? Share your pick and thought on the same in the comment section below.

