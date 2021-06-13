VOTE: Kartik Aaryan gives a cool twist to Allu Arjun's song Butta Bomma; Should they do a face off?

Do you want to see Allu Arjun and Kartik Aryan for an ultimate face-off on Butta Bomma song? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Amidst rumours of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan to play the lead in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi remake, the young star recently took his fans by surprise as he posted a video of him grooving to Allu Arjun's popular track, Butta Bomma. Kartik Aaryan gave a cool twist to Bunny's popular track from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo along with two choreographers, Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. Fans were quick to react and applauded Kartik for matching Allu Arjun's energy in the original track. Many celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, showered Kartik with love in the comments of the video.

From to cricketer David Warner, many celebs have grooved to this popular track in the past. However, it is Kartik's video that has created an immense buzz. With praises coming Kartik's way, he should come together with Allu Arjun for a killer face-off? It will be indeed a treat! Don't you think? Do you want to see Allu Arjun and Kartik Aryan for an ultimate face-off on Butta Bomma? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, check out Kartik's video below:

The chartbuster song is composed by S. Thaman and is sung by Armaan Malik with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The music video also features Pooja Hegde alongside Allu Arjun. Butta Bomma has managed to break many records. It even went on to become the most-viewed Telugu song ever on YouTube with more than 700 million views.

Check out Allu Arjun dancing to the chartbuster song of 2019:

