VOTE: Rana Daggubati, Varun Tej or Akhil Akkineni; Whose body transformation has left you impressed?

Rana Daggubati is gearing up for a multilingual pan India film and he shares a glimpse of his massive body transformation for the same on Instagram.

Anything after movies that remains important in any actor's life is fitness. Celebrities never fail to flaunt their love and dedication for working out in the gym and leading a fit lifestyle. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is among many others who is very disciplined about it and one of the physically fit actors in the industry. As he kickstarts working on his Pan-India project, Rana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his pumped-up biceps and wrote, "Welcome back old friend :) WIP."



Tollywood star Varun Tej is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role for the upcoming film Ghani. He has been training hard for the same and his massive body transformation is sure to leave you stunned. Sharing a sneak peek into his intense training, Varun Tej wrote, "Here's a sneak peek into my first day of training for my next movie! This journey wasn't easy, but it certainly helped me push my limits. Trust the process!"

Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, is prepping up for his role in the upcoming movie Agent. He has gone through a massive body transformation for the same. As he will be seen in an action-packed role, the young and promising actor recently shared a glimpse of his bulked-up body and wrote, "65 days back, I was challenged by #SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that."

Allu Sirish is equally ruling social media with his unbelievable transformation. He has also started a video series to take his fans on his fitness journey. Sharing about it recently, he wrote, "I am yet to reach my fitness goals. "Training Day", is a short video series where I take along with me through my journey. Tag along! #AStrainingday #backworkout."



