VOTE: Rana Daggubati, Varun Tej or Akhil Akkineni; Whose body transformation has left you impressed?
Tollywood star Varun Tej is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role for the upcoming film Ghani. He has been training hard for the same and his massive body transformation is sure to leave you stunned. Sharing a sneak peek into his intense training, Varun Tej wrote, "Here's a sneak peek into my first day of training for my next movie! This journey wasn't easy, but it certainly helped me push my limits. Trust the process!"
Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, is prepping up for his role in the upcoming movie Agent. He has gone through a massive body transformation for the same. As he will be seen in an action-packed role, the young and promising actor recently shared a glimpse of his bulked-up body and wrote, "65 days back, I was challenged by #SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that."
Who according to you is killing it with their fitness? Let us know in the comment section below.
