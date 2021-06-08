VOTE: Vijay Deverakonda or Ranveer Singh; Who deserves king of quirks title?

These boys got similar style statement and most importantly, despite opting some crazy outfits, they pull off any look with ease and confidence.

Both, and Vijay Deverakonda are known for their cool and wacky style statement. Their closet is filled with fancy, comfy and 'dare to wear' outfits. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has always been known for his quirky style statement and makes sure to wear one such element that leaves everyone talking about. He undoubtedly stands out for his eccentric fashion choices. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand keeps his 'dare to wear it all' demeanour high all the time.

These boys got similar style statement and most importantly, despite opting some crazy outfits, they pull off any look with ease and confidence. From wearing a purple suit to print on print, they have given us some major fashion moments in the past. Vijay's stylist has tapped into his personality to make him look the best and exceptional. He makes sure to add some striking element to her every look.

Here are a few quirky looks of Vijay Deverakonda that became the talk of the town:

During one of our exclusive interviews with Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma, we asked if it a conscious effort they are trying or it is just him who is always ready to experiment?

To this, she replied, "(Laughs) I always have people asking me this so I want to clear this today. It’s definitely not an attempt or any conscious decision to follow someone’s style. If I may say so, I don’t think Vijay will wear something as avant-garde as Ranveer Singh probably would. I would like to think that there is a very thin line between loud pieces and statement pieces in dressing. We are probably somewhere on that line but maybe for our South industry, that’s loud since that’s a first. We also did equal parts of power dressing as much as we did quirkily but clearly, the most registered was the later."

Let's run you down through some of Ranveer Singh's sassy looks that grabbed everyone's attention.

