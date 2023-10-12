Vrushabha: Mohanlal arrives in Mumbai for next shoot schedule, gets clicked at airport; VIDEO

Mohanlal has been enrolled in the filming of the pan-Indian movie Vrushabha, produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Nanda Kishore. The film which is being shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu is a pan-India film releasing on a grand scale. The film’s first schedule was wrapped up in Mysore a while ago where they shot in massive sets. Now after Mohanlal has wrapped up his next with director Jeethu Joseph, he is headed into the second schedule of the film.

In a video from outside Mumbai airport, the Vrushabha actor is clicked while making an exit from the airport. He looks suave as he walks out in style with his luggage. The actor is clicked wearing a long-sleeved sweatshirt in brown, perfectly paired with white pants. To complete his travel cool, Mohanlal opted for brown boots. The actor made quite a remarkable appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Mohanlal or, as called by his fans for decades 'Lalettan' is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. The fact that a huge producer like Ekta Kapoor is teaming up with such an actor gives rise to hope and expectations on how Vrushabha is going to turn out on the big screen. The film also features an ensemble cast of Ragini Dwivedi, Srikanth, Shanaya Kapoor, and Neha Saxena in prominent roles. The film is expected to be released next year.

The plot of Vrushabha is said to be focused on the core element of a father-son relationship which is tied together by fate and how it affects them. Reportedly the theme will focus on the concept of reincarnation, with high elements of action and drama.

Mohanlal’s Workfront

Mohanlal’s last few films have been huge duds at the box office, with many even trying to salvage the fact that such an amazing actor is being limited to mediocre and repetitive scripts. Mohanlal’s last biggest blockbuster was the 2019 film Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. And, his last film was in the early half of this year called Alone directed by Shaji Kailas, which did not perform well in theatres either.

But as a hope for fans and movie lovers, Mohanlal is set to release his next film in December 2023. The post-production for his film with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph, called Neru is expected to hit theatres soon. The film which is said to be a court procedural film was wrapped up in a swift schedule.

Moreover, Mohanlal is also set to feature in a period film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellisherry called Malaikottai Vaaliban. Aside from that, the actor is also associated with the film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure which is a fantasy movie directed by the actor himself, marking his debut in the director’s chair. Both these films are also expected to be released next year.

