Vrushabha: Mohanlal completes one-month long schedule; shoots scenes with action director Peter Hein

Nanda Kishore's film much-awaited film "Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise" has finally completed a month-long shooting schedule in Mysore, India, capturing major dramatic action scenes. The scenes were shot with the film's cast including Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi.

The schedule lasted for a month, starting on July 22nd, 2023 and the team wrapped it only recently. However, the highlight of the schedule was Peter Hein, who joined the team to create high-quality action sequences for the magnum opus. He worked as an action director for films like Baahubali, Pulimurugan, Sivaji: The Boss, Ghajini, Enthiran (Robot), Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, to name a few.

Mohanlal and Peter Hein reunite after Pulimurga

Director Nanda Kishore dropped major updates about the film. Revealing details about the one-long schedule of Vrushabha, he said, "I am happy that we achieved more than what we expected from our first schedule that concluded in Mysore recently. I would like to thank my entire production team who worked hard day and night to achieve the daily goals of our tight shooting schedule. My lead actors, Mohanlal sir, Roshan and Shanaya, Srikanth and Ragini worked round the clock to meet hectic deadlines. The highlight was the reuniting of Mohanlal Sir and Peter Hein after Pulimurgan as the duo have successfully designed and executed one of Indian cinema's biggest action sequences for Vrushabha."

Vrushabha will be high on emotions and VFX. It’s touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024. The makers are shooting simultaneously in Telugu and Malayalam and will be released along with dubbed versions- Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor has made her entry into the Malayalam film industry with this Mohanlal starrer and it is a step towards carving her own unique path in the world of cinema.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates ‘powerhouse’ Alia Bhatt; says she couldn’t be more proud of Allu Arjun