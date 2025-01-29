Vrushabha: Mohanlal's warrior look from sets of Nanda Kishore's movie gets leaked online, see viral BTS photos

Mohanlal has been busy with his upcoming projects, including Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film, several pictures from the sets have recently leaked online. That's right, some behind-the-scenes photos of the Drishyam actor in a warrior avatar have surfaced across social media platforms.

In the viral pictures, Mohanlal is seen preparing for a scene while wearing a red and black traditional ensemble. He sports a warrior look with long locks for a striking appearance.

Sharing the BTS photos, a social media user wrote, "After completing the periodical war portions in Gujarat, the #Vrushabha team is currently shooting the present portions in Mumbai. Peter Hein, Dilip Subbarayan, and Stunt Silva are the fight masters of this most expensive production in Mollywood."

Take a look at the post below:

In a recent interview with ETimes, Neha Saxena spilled beans about the project Vrushabha and said, "It’s truly a pan-Indian project. All the actors are well-established names from different industries like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bollywood, and Malayalam - different parts of the country. Director Nanda Kishore is at the helm, so we all are in the right hands, really."

Speaking about her working experience with Aaraattu co-star Mohanlal, the actress said that it has been a blessing. She shared that filming with him in Mumbai felt like reliving old memories.

"I am so grateful to be working with the legend again. Filming with him in Mumbai felt like a trip down memory lane. When I got the offer for my first movie with Mohanlal sir, I was in Mumbai filming for another Kannada film," she said.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha is set to be a multilingual film. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages in theaters. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie will feature Neha Saxena, Roshann Meka, Srikanth Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Ragini Dwivedi, Zahrah S Khan, and others in pivotal roles.