Vrushakarma 1st Single: Naga Chaitanya introduced as Arjun in new track from supernatural thriller

Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is an upcoming supernatural dark fantasy thriller slated for release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the film's first single, Swag of Arjun.

Vrushakarma 1st Single Swag of Arjun

The makers of Vrushakarma introduced Naga Chaitanya as Arjun through the new track, composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Sung by the composer himself, the song features lyrics penned by AbhinavaKavi Pranav Chaganty. The stylish track showcases the character's attitude and personality.

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Here is the track:

With a slightly bulky and muscular frame, Chay appears to have undergone a transformation for the role. He is seen climbing into caves and exploring difficult terrain, making his portrayal of a rugged adventurer look convincing.

Vrushakarma follows a treasure hunter seeking immense riches, an obsessed archaeologist, and a history student who embark on a quest to decode ancient cave carvings. As they race against time to uncover a mysterious prophecy linked to royal lineage and an impending apocalypse, they encounter the forces of destiny and evil.

Naga Chaitanya plays a rugged adventurer, with the film's glimpse hinting at elements of mystery and the supernatural. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while the film promises a large-scale mystical action-adventure.

Sparsh Shrivastava plays the primary antagonist, while Jayaram and Zarina Wahab appear in pivotal roles.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. Sukumar has penned the story, while Neil D'Cunha handles the cinematography. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music, and Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

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Initially, reports suggested that the film would be released during Dussehra 2026. However, it is now scheduled to arrive in theatres towards the end of the year.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the lead role in Thandel, a romantic action thriller featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. It is based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on Dhootha Season 2 . Created by Vikram Kumar, the mystery thriller series has reportedly begun production following its pooja ceremony.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu are expected to reprise their roles from the first season. Chay is also set to make his debut as a producer with the series.

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