Vrushakarma Glimpse OUT: Naga Chaitanya starrer is a chilling balance of adventure and terrifying horror

Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, has finally unveiled its glimpse. The mythological thriller is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, known for Virupaksha, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the co-lead.

Vrushakarma Glimpse OUT

The glimpse of Vrushakarma begins with a chilling atmosphere filled with intense and horrifying elements. As the terrifying moments unfold, the glimpse introduces the key characters from the film, with the final reveal being Naga Chaitanya’s character.

The teaser balances elements of horror, thriller, and action, making the overall experience a visual spectacle.

Here’s the glimpse:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first look of Chay’s character. The poster featured him in a rugged and fierce avatar. He is seen with a muscular physique, a sweat-drenched face, and a determined expression, suggesting a raw physical struggle for survival.

The torn attire and dust-filled surroundings indicate a harsh, ancient setting. A dramatic celestial eclipse in the backdrop, along with broken structures and a war-torn landscape, adds to the film’s mythological and mysterious atmosphere.

Along with Naga Chaitanya, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the co-lead. Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, plays the antagonist, while Jayaram, Zarina Wahab, and others appear in key roles.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. The story is provided by Sukumar, with Neil D Cunha handling the cinematography. Ajaneesh B. Loknath composes the music, while Naveen Nooli is in charge of editing.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in a leading role in Thandel. The Telugu-language romantic action thriller follows the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally enters Pakistani waters.

The movie focuses on his passion for fishing and his love for Sathya, also known as Bujji. Thandel starred Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, with Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and others in key roles.

The film was based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor is reportedly set to reunite with director Vikram Kumar for Dhootha Season 2. However, an official confirmation has not yet been made.

ALSO READ: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Preponed: After Toxic postpones release, Pawan Kalyan’s action film advances to March 19, 2026