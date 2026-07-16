Vrushakarma: Naga Chaitanya starrer mythical action adventure locks massive Rs 48 crore deal for satellite and OTT

Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is an upcoming mythical action-adventure thriller directed by Virupshaka fame Karthik Varma Dandu. As the film is expected to hit the big screens later this year, the makers have confirmed that they have finalized a major deal for its non-theatrical rights.

Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma locks massive satellite and OTT deal

In an update shared by the Vrushakarma team, the makers confirmed that the film's satellite and OTT rights have been acquired by the Zee Network. The non-theatrical rights have reportedly been sold for Rs 48 crore.

Vrushakarma features Naga Chaitanya as a rugged adventurer, with its glimpse teasing elements of horror, mystery, and suspense. Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, the film is mounted as a large-scale mystical action-adventure.

Sparsh Shrivastava plays the primary antagonist, while Jayaram and Zarina Wahab appear in key roles. Although the makers are yet to announce an official release date, the film is expected to arrive in theaters during Dussehra 2026.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. The story has been penned by Sukumar, while Neil D'Cunha handles the cinematography. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music, and Naveen Nooli serves as the editor.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the lead role in Thandel. The romantic action thriller follows Raju, a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters.

The film explores his passion for fishing and his relationship with Sathya, also known as Bujji. Thandel starred Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, alongside Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles.

Based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming Dhootha Season 2 . Created by Vikram Kumar, production on the mystery thriller series recently commenced with a pooja ceremony.

With Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu reprising their roles from the first season, Naga Chaitanya also makes his debut as a producer with the series.

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