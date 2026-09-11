Vrushakarma Release Date: Naga Chaitanya’s supernatural adventure thriller to hit big screens on December 4, 2026

Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is an upcoming supernatural action-adventure thriller. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film has locked its release date for December 4, 2026, and unveiled an intense new poster.

Vrushakarma Release Date

Taking to social media, Naga Chaitanya shared a new poster with the caption, “A mythic spectacle unfolds Vrushakarma on 04.12.26.”

Here’s the post:

Vrushakarma features Naga Chaitanya as a rugged adventurer, with its glimpse teasing elements of mystery and suspense. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while the film is mounted as a large-scale mystical action-adventure.

Sparsh Shrivastava plays the primary antagonist, while Jayaram and Zarina Wahab appear in key roles. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. The story has been penned by Sukumar, while Neil D’Cunha handles the cinematography. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music, and Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Initially, there were rumours that the movie was scheduled to release during Dussehra 2026. However, it will now arrive at the end of the year. Reportedly, the film’s satellite and OTT rights have been acquired by the Zee Network for a substantial amount.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna Akkineni recently unveiled a glimpse of his milestone film, tentatively titled King100, which is also scheduled to release towards the end of the year. It will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the lead role in Thandel. The romantic action thriller follows Raju, a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters. The film explores his passion for fishing and his relationship with Sathya.

Thandel starred Chay and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, alongside Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. The film is based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming Dhootha Season 2. Created by Vikram Kumar, production on the mystery thriller series has already commenced with a pooja ceremony.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu are reprising their roles from the first season, while Naga Chaitanya is also making his debut as a producer with the series

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