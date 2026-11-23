Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the supernatural horror thriller is expected to have a runtime of more than three hours.

Vrushakarma Runtime

According to Gulte, Vrushakarma is expected to have a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes. The film has also reportedly received a UA certification, although the makers have yet to issue an official confirmation regarding either detail.

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Vrushakarma follows a treasure hunter in pursuit of immense riches, an obsessed archaeologist, and a history student who embark on a quest to decipher ancient cave carvings. As they race against time to uncover a mysterious prophecy connected to royal lineage and an impending apocalypse, they encounter supernatural forces and the consequences of destiny.

Naga Chaitanya plays a rugged adventurer, with the film's glimpse hinting at elements of mystery and the supernatural. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while the film promises a large-scale mystical action-adventure.

Sparsh Shrivastava plays the primary antagonist, while Jayaram and Zarina Wahab appear in pivotal roles.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar. While Neil D'Cunha handles the cinematography, Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music, and Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

As Chay celebrates his 40th birthday, the makers have also unveiled a new poster from the film.

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Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the lead role in Thandel, a romantic action thriller featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. It is based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on Dhootha Season 2 . Created by Vikram Kumar, the mystery thriller series has begun production following its pooja ceremony.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu are expected to reprise their roles from the first season. Naga Chaitanya is also set to make his debut as a producer with the series.

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