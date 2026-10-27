Vrushakarma Synopsis: Naga Chaitanya’s obsessed archaeologist races against time for impending doom? Find Out

Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the mythical adventure thriller appears to revolve around an archaeologist’s race against time to confront a looming supernatural threat.

Vrushakarma Synopsis

According to a listing on Fandango, the synopsis of Vrushakarma reads: “In a desperate quest to decode ancient cave carvings, a treasure hunter hungry for untold riches, an obsessed archaeologist, and a devoted history student race against time to unravel a prophecy tied to royal lineage and the impending apocalypse, confronting the forces of destiny and evil along the way.”

However, the synopsis has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers. The film’s reported runtime is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, although this information also remains unconfirmed.

Naga Chaitanya plays a rugged adventurer, with the film’s glimpse hinting at elements of mystery, suspense, and the supernatural. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while the film promises a large-scale mystical action-adventure.

Sparsh Shrivastava plays the primary antagonist, while Jayaram and Zarina Wahab appear in pivotal roles.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. Sukumar has penned the story, while Neil D’Cunha handles cinematography. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music, and Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Initially, reports suggested that the film would release during Dussehra 2026. However, it is now scheduled to arrive in theatres towards the end of the year.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the lead role in Thandel, a romantic action thriller featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. It is based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on Dhootha Season 2 . Created by Vikram Kumar, the mystery thriller series has reportedly begun production following the pooja ceremony.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu are expected to reprise their roles from the first season. Naga Chaitanya is also set to make his debut as a producer with the series.

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