Naga Chaitanya-starrer Vrushakarma is slated to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled an eerie trailer that promises a blend of supernatural elements, mystery, and adventure.

Vrushakarma Trailer

The 2-minute-and-56-second trailer introduces Vrushakarma through an intriguing mix of mystery and suspense, hinting at an impending catastrophe that threatens humanity. At the centre of the chaos is a 5,000-year-old idol that awakens a dormant evil, posing a grave threat to the world.

Amid this unfolding danger, a rugged, arrogant adventurer is tasked with retrieving the ancient idol. However, his connection to the idol and the impending battle suggest he may be destined to play a bigger role in the world's fate.

Watch the trailer here:

Several moments in the trailer suggest that Vrushakarma will explore a haunting narrative, with elements of body horror also featuring prominently. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the co-lead, while Sparsh Shrivastava takes on the role of the primary antagonist. The film also features Jayaram, Zarina Wahab, Baby Kiara Khanna, and others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar. Neil D'Cunha is handling the cinematography, while Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music. Navin Nooli serves as the editor. Reportedly, the film has a runtime of over three hours.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the lead role in Thandel, a romantic action thriller featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. It is based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on Dhootha Season 2. Created by Vikram Kumar, the mystery thriller series has reportedly begun production following its pooja ceremony.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu are expected to reprise their roles from the first season. Naga Chaitanya is also set to make his debut as a producer with the upcoming season.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan to work with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram director Vivek Athreya after film with Cibi Chakaravarthi? Find Out