Vrusshabha Movie Review: Mohanlal’s fantasy epic is full of ambition, lacks conviction, becoming predictable

Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film is a fantasy epic action drama that explores the themes of karma and reincarnation.

The Plot

Vrusshabha follows the story of a wealthy businessman named Aadi Deva Varma, who lives with his son. However, after his son visits Aadi’s ancestral village, the businessman begins to experience mysterious visions from his past life, where he was a king named Raja Vijayendra Vrusshabha.

Confused by these visions, Aadi is unaware of what is happening in his life, which begins to affect his psyche. In his visions, the businessman also realizes that his arch-rival from the past has taken rebirth as his son in the present day.

The rest of the movie follows how Aadi deals with this emotional turmoil and the bond he shares with his son. Additionally, the film explores the themes of the karmic cycle and reincarnation, underlining the events that took place in his past life.

The Good

Vrusshabha majorly benefits from Mohanlal leading the cast in the title role. The film attempts to be a complete entertainer, focusing heavily on the superstar and catering to his fans, as evidenced by the “God of Acting” title card.

The movie highlights the actor’s subtle nuances and skills, making him an apt choice to balance the dual roles of a businessman and a king. His understated expressions and refined performance shine through every scene, making the film truly his own.

While the story, screenplay, and direction falter, the film features an impressive soundtrack composed by Sam CS. The Kaithi composer handles the emotional core of the film effectively while also elevating the action moments with ease.

The Bad

Vrusshabha is ambitious in its initial world-building, but the movie ultimately fails to live up to its setup. The introduction works well in capturing the audience’s attention, but the lack of momentum in the narrative prevents it from becoming an engaging watch.

The lack of conviction from a storytelling perspective makes the film feel like a lazy venture, with little effort put into making it memorable. The themes of the father-son bond and reincarnation feel repetitive and lack the emotional depth needed to leave an impact.

As the writing suffers, Vrusshabha also fails to impress in terms of production value. The action sequences appear caricaturish due to poor set design and unimpressive costume choices. Moreover, the visuals and editing leave much to be desired, making the film feel stale and boring.

The Performances

Mohanlal, as always, does his best with the material he is given. The actor fully embodies his character, reinforcing why he is often regarded as a director’s actor. The superstar carries a calm poise and subtlety that few others possess.

Samarjit Lankesh, who plays Lalettan’s son in the film, also delivers a commendable performance, especially during the emotional moments. Additionally, Nayan Sarika and Ragini Dwivedi do their best in their supporting roles.

The Verdict

Vrusshabha is an ambitious attempt at crafting a film that explores the themes of reincarnation and the depth of familial bonds. However, its lacklustre execution makes it an exhausting watch.

If you wish to see an impressive performance by Mohanlal, you may consider watching it in theatres. Otherwise, it might be better to wait for its OTT release.

