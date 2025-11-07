Vrusshabha New Release Date: Not November but Mohanlal starrer to hit big screens on Christmas 2025

Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was initially slated to release in theatres on November 6. However, the makers have officially postponed the release date to December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas this year.

Vrusshabha New Release Date

The official update was shared by Mohanlal himself via his social media handle. Announcing the news, the actor wrote, “Some stories are more than cinema, they’re legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

See the post here:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a teaser of the Malayalam-Telugu bilingual movie. The teaser of Vrusshabha offered a short look into the action-packed world. Mohanlal appears as a king in a past life, exuding a dominating avatar as he wields a sword with his magnetic presence.

Joining the veteran star, Vrusshabha features Ragini Dwivedi and Samarjit Lankesh in co-lead roles. Reportedly, the film narrates the tale of two rival kings who are reincarnated as father and son, navigating both action and emotional conflict.

The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and co-produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor. Its musical score and background music are composed by Sam CS.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is currently filming the much-awaited sequel Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The upcoming venture will explore a new chapter in the life of Georgekutty and his family following the events of Drishyam 2.

Looking ahead, reports suggest that the superstar may reunite with his longtime collaborator, director Major Ravi, for a new army-based film. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Moreover, the actor recently announced that he will appear in the lead role in a tentatively titled project, L365. The film is touted to be a cop comedy-drama and will be helmed by Thallumaala fame actor Austin Das Thomas, marking his directorial debut.

Additionally, Lalettan is also expected to make appearances in films such as Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2, Mammootty's Patriot, Bha Bha Ba, and his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's debut venture, Thudakkam.

