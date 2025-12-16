Vrusshabha Trailer OUT: Mohanlal embodies a magnetic avatar as he balances his reincarnation and past life

Mohanlal-starrer Vrusshabha is slated for release in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas this year. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have unveiled the trailer, which explores a world across two timelines.

Vrusshabha Trailer Out: Mohanlal looks majestic donning the role of a king

The 1-minute and 47-second trailer of Vrusshabha presents a tale that intertwines the worlds of drama and fantasy. The film features Mohanlal as an enigmatic figure who wields immense influence in society as a businessman, with his son playing an integral role in his safety and security.

However, the businessman’s world comes to a standstill when he begins experiencing visions from his past life, in which he was once a king. These visions, along with the battles and rivalries from his former life, continue to haunt him in the present.

With answers yet to be uncovered, the man must navigate these events, embarking on a journey that stands as a testament to the unbreakable bond between a father and son.

Watch the trailer here:

The world of Vrusshabha blends modernity and royalty across two distinct timelines. According to the makers, this marks the first time in cinema history that Lalettan will appear as a king on screen.

Apart from the Drishyam star, the film also features Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Garuda Ram, Ali, Kishore, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Nandda Kishore, the film has music composed by Sam CS. The cinematography is handled by Antony Samson, while KM Prakash serves as the editor. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Malayalam, the movie will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and Kannada.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

After Vrusshabha, Mohanlal will appear in the lead role in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film will serve as the third installment in the crime drama thriller franchise and is expected to be released in theatres next summer.

Looking ahead, the actor also has a cop action-comedy film tentatively titled L365, directed by Tharun Moorthy, in his lineup.

Moreover, Lalettan will be making extended cameo appearances in films such as Bha Bha Ba, Patriot, Thuddakam, Khalifa, and Jailer 2.

