VT12: Varun Tej joins hands with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for his next; See PICS

Varun Tej has his fans hooked as they await the release of his sports drama, Ghani. As this latest flick nears release, the star has started working on another project.

Tentatively called VT12, the forthcoming drama was launched today with a mahurat pooja. The Ghani star shared some pictures from the mahurat on his Instagram handle and captioned the post, "To new beginnings!!".

Said to be based on a unique concept, the film will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC as Nagababu presents the flick.

During the launch ceremony, Varun Tej's parents Nagababu and Padmaja handed over the film's script. The actor's father also provided the first clap for the venture as his mother switched on the camera.

Mukesh will handle the camera work for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background music and songs. Avinash Kolla will overlook the Art department of the movie. As the film has just launched today, more details about VT12 will come forward with time.

Circling back to Ghani, the makers recently launched the power-packed trailer of the action drama. The fans are in awe of the glimpse and will get to witness the film in cinemas on 8 April.

Naveen Chandra played the antagonist in the venture, while Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya, and Suniel Shetty played pivotal roles. Ace music director S Thaman has rendered the music for Ghani that is being backed by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

