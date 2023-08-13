VT13: Big update on Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar's untitled action film to be out on THIS date

Mega Prince Varun Tej, who is flexible in doing all kinds of movies, will soon be seen in the role of an Indian Air Force officer. Tentatively titled VT13, the Hindi-Telugu film, also stars Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer. The film has been in the news since its inception, and the makers are all set to make another big announcement tomorrow. The title of the Air Force action film will be unveiled on August 14, 2023.

VT13 is inspired by true events and will feature Varun Tej in the role of an Indian Air Force officer. It will take us through the fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. witnessed by India. VT13 has created quite a buzz among moviegoers. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film is co-written with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is gearing up for his much-awaited film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Varun will be performing some high-octane action stunts. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Gandeevadhari Arjuna is expected to be an action-packed and visually stunning film for audiences to look forward to.

"About 90 percent of the film is set in London. I play the role of a bodyguard, so it’s a very new space for me. I love to do action and hence, I am very excited to start shooting," Varun Tej had revealed earlier in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

On a personal note, Varun will tie the knot with his fiance Lavanya Tripathi this year in Italy. It will be an intimate wedding followed by a grand reception for industry friends in Hyderabad. Only a few close friends from the industry will fly to Italy for the wedding with Varun and Lavanya's family members, revealed our source.

