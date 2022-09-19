VT13: Varun Tej celebrates the valour of Indian Air Force; Shares an intriguing FIRST LOOK poster

It looks like Varun Tej will soon be embarking on a new journey. The Ghani actor has announced his new project with filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh. Going by the announcement poster, it seems he will play an Air Force Pilot in his next. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, "Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force.Get ready to witness the battle in the...skies on the big screen,..taking off soon!!! 🇮🇳".



