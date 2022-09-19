VT13: Varun Tej celebrates the valour of Indian Air Force; Shares an intriguing FIRST LOOK poster

Varun Tej to play an Air Force Pilot in his next with filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 19, 2022 11:37 AM IST  |  10K
Varun Tej Instagram
Varun Tek announces his next

It looks like Varun Tej will soon be embarking on a new journey. The Ghani actor has announced his new project with filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh. Going by the announcement poster, it seems he will play an Air Force Pilot in his next. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, "Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force.Get ready to witness the battle in the...skies on the big screen,..taking off soon!!! 🇮🇳".

 

Advertisement
Credits: Varun Tej Instagram

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!