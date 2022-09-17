VT13: Varun Tej's next to be based on true events; Official announcement on September 19

After the colossal failure of Ghani at the box office, Varun Tej is hoping to come back with something new and exciting with his next. Today, the actor shared a glimpse of his next and announced the official details will be shared on September 19. The actor's next is tentatively titled VT13 and is based on true events.

Varun Tej took to social media and shared a video to give a glimpse of his next. He is seen reading a script and looks pretty happy and puts on an airforce aircraft, hinting that it could be a patriotic movie. However, it is to be awaited and watch what's in the store on Monday. Sharing the video, Varun Tej wrote, "Touch the sky with Glory!#VT13."

