VT15: Varun Tej teams up with Merlapaka Gandhi for Indo-Korean horror comedy, first poster out on actor's birthday

Varun Tej Konidela has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, UV Creations announced an exciting new project featuring the actor alongside filmmaker Merlapaka Gandhi. The film, tentatively titled VT15, will be an Indo-Korean horror comedy.

The announcement coincides with Varun Tej's 35th birthday, with Merlapaka Gandhi set to direct and Thaman S composing the music. To add to the excitement, the makers unveiled the first poster of the film, showcasing a jar adorned with a striking dragon motif at its center. The poster also features a Korean temple engulfed in flames.

Sharing the first poster from VT15, the makers wrote, "The haunting is about to turn hilarious and the Epic Entertainment Awaits. Wishing a very happy birthday to the ever-versatile Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej. Let's spell something sensational with #VT15 ~ AN INDO-KOREAN HORROR COMEDY."

According to NewsBytes, a significant portion of Varun Tej starrer VT15 will reportedly be filmed in South Korea. The shooting is expected to span a 40-day schedule starting this month.

To prepare for his role, Varun Tej is undergoing martial arts training, focusing on Taekwondo. Although the storyline remains undisclosed, the film promises a fresh approach to the horror-comedy genre. It aims to blend elements of Indian and Korean cinema for a unique cinematic experience.

Varun Tej was last seen in the film titled Matka. The movie received an underwhelming response at the box office and started streaming on Amazon Prime Video shortly after.

Matka tells the story of Vasu, a man determined to escape poverty and make a name in the gambling world. Spanning 24 years, from 1958 to 1982 in Visakhapatnam, the film traces his journey from an ambitious gambler to a feared gangster.

Inspired by the life of real Matka gambler Ratan Khetri and events from the satta gambling world, the movie delves into the origins of this betting system, which began before India's Partition and was later outlawed.

