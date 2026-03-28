VT16 is Bhari: Varun Tej Konidela kickstarts new project with sister Niharika as producer; Pawan Kalyan launches film

Varun Tej Konidela recently announced his new film as the lead, titled Bhari. The upcoming movie was initially referred to as VT16, with his sister Niharika Konidela stepping in as the producer.

Varun Tej Konidela announces next film titled Bhari

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers shared pictures from the film’s pooja ceremony. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “A monumental start to a high-voltage drama! The arena is blessed, and the game officially begins.”

The first clap of the movie was given by Pawan Kalyan , with the official title announced as Bhari.

Here’s the post

While more details about the film have not been revealed, the makers unveiled an animated promo. The glimpse features Varun as a youngster in a village setting, with the film likely to revolve around the game of volleyball.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsee, the movie is expected to be a pan-Indian release, with Anudeep Dev handling the music and background score. Danush Bhaskar is in charge of cinematography, while the film is edited by Anwar Ali.

Varun Tej Konidela’s work front

Varun Tej Konidela previously starred in the lead role in the film Matka. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the period action drama is set between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam and is based on real-life incidents.

The movie follows the life of Vasu, a young man who is lured into the matka gambling business and becomes entangled in a complex world of crime, deceit, and betrayal. Vasu eventually rises to become a gangster but is betrayed by his close aides. How he regains his lost position and takes down his enemies forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Varun, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film was panned by critics and failed at the box office.

Looking ahead, Varun will next appear in the lead role in Korean Kanakaraju. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the cross-cultural Indo-Korean horror comedy is slated for a summer release this year. In addition to Varun, the film also stars Ritika Nayak and Satya in prominent roles.

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