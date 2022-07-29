Waat Laga Denge song out: Vijay Deverakonda proves he is a born rebel in the latest track from Liger

After amusing the music lovers with Akdi Pakdi, the makers of the upcoming sports drama Liger have unveiled the latest song from the flick titled Waat Laga Denge. This track has been picturized on Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan, who play mother and son in the film. The song depicts the true attitude of VD's charcater, which is all about undying courage.

Check out the song below:

