Wait, is that Kajal Aggarwal's baby bump in these latest PHOTOS?

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a few photos from her latest lunch outing with friends and what has caught our attention is that cute baby bump. The latest photos of Kajal posing with her friends and their kids show her flaunting her baby bump.

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement on the same. The pregnancy rumours of Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu have been doing rounds for a very long time. Kajal even addressed the rumours saying she will talk about it at the right time.

Check out her latest Instagram posts below:

Kajal Aggarwal's baby bump finally shows up in her latest photos?#KajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/1QUN4RKJ0N — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) December 19, 2021

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal replaced in Nagarjuna's The Ghost; Jacqueline Fernandez steps in