Waiting for Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan? A look at director Atlee's cinematic journey

Atlee has said that whenever he makes a film, he always thinks of director Shankar. How would Shankar handle this scene if he had made it? This question always pops up in his head. And there is a reason for it. Atlee started his film career by working as an assistant director for Shankar in Enthiran and Nanban. The influence of Shankar is evident in all his films, from the way he stages his scenes to the way he presents his heroes.

Atlee’s filmography does not boast a film that can be deemed completely original. But something about his films and the casting in them seems to click with the general audience. His fascination with killing his heroines, the Kerala element that he brings into his movies, and the duality of characters are all repetitive tropes that are constantly seen in his films.

The director is all set to enter the Hindi film industry with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. So, let's take a look at the Tamil films that he has done, and it would be interesting to see whether any elements from these films are repeated in Jawan.

Raja Rani

Raja Rani remains Atlee’s most-liked film. It may be the one with the least collection and box office impact, but it still remains a favorite among many. The director stated that bits and pieces in the film are inspired from his life. Not one particular character, but the director said that all the characters in Raja Rani have a part of himself in them. This is a very minimalistic film when compared to the next films that he will go on to make. Arya and Nayanthara play a newly married, unhappy couple in the film. At present, there is also a dearth of films in the rom-com genre. So the film is an entry point into a time when romantic comedies were all that were being made.

Theri

Atlee got to make his very second film with Thalapathy Vijay. The actor plays a former police officer who has to protect his daughter from his past enemies. This also marked his association with Vijay. It takes a new director a considerable amount of time to become regarded as one of the top directors. But Atlee achieved this feat with just his second film. With Theri, Atlee started playing more to the gallery. This was a trial of the kind of films that the filmmaker will proceed to make.

Mersal

Three of Atlee’s collaborations with Vijay have been better received than most of the actor's other releases in the last decade. But still, the films they have done together have been criticized as well. This is the case with Mersal as well. On a side note, with every passing film, the budget for his films has also kept increasing. The film revolves around two brothers who were separated at birth. One thing that Shah Rukh Khan fans can certainly expect from Jawan is that there will be no shortage of fan service. Mersal also showed his fascination with double roles. Previously, in both Raja Rani and Theri, there were elements of duality in the characterization of their protagonists. With his third film, he made his fascination with duality more apparent by giving Vijay two roles to play. This will also be repeated later in Bigil.

Bigil

Bigil had Vijay play the roles of both father and son. The film, revolving around the world of football, is his most ambitious film to date. The whistle-worthy moments come one after the other in the film. You can sense that this is an actor who literally worships his hero. Under the garb of being a film about women’s rights and addressing their issues, Bigil is, at the end of the day, a glorious star vehicle for Vijay. That is also what Atlee does best. His mass sensibilities make him one of the most crowd-pleasing commercial directors in town.

