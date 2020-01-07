Waiting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s nod to start Hindi remake of Otha Seruppu Size 7: Parthiban Radhakrishnan

Actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban stated that he had a meeting with Nawazzudin Siddiqui in order to rope him in the Hindi remake of Tamil movie, Otha Seruppu Size 7.

Ever since news about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s presence in the Hindi remake of Otha Seruppu Size 7 surfaced, Kollywood fans have been desperately waiting for more official updates. Now, new reports in The Times of India claim that Parthiban is waiting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui to watch the film and give an answer. Apparently, they had approached first, but the actor was busy with other commitments.

Parthiban and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a formal meeting the day before and it seems Nawazuddin has agreed to watch the movie before making a call. Apparently, most of his friends and associates have watched the movie. After a Hindi producer approached Parthiban, they decided to ask Nawazuddin as he is one of the most expressive actors, and his performances are well known.

Parthiban was quoted as saying, “The only thing I should be concerned about is with respect to dialogues. The dialogues will be written in Hindi by another person. I’ll only see the final draft. As the film will be shot in a room, it need not be adapted to suit audiences of other languages. Since there will be no other actors, combination dates will not be a problem. So, the minute Nawazuddin says ‘yes’, I’m ready to start shooting. I’ve lived with this film for so many years and I don’t need any more time to make it again.”

Credits :Times Of India

