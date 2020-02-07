Waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's speech at Master audio launch; Says Aju Varghese amid income tax investigation

Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay is getting support from every corner of the country. Actor and producer Aju Varghese also took to social media and showed his support for Vijay amidst Income Tax raid.

Kollywood star Thalapathya Vijay is indeed controversy's favourite child. The actor is no new to controversies. Be it for Mersal, Sarkar or Bigil, Vijay's films have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. Though the films made big numbers at the box office, the hype and controversies surrounding them were no less. Vijay is currently in the news over Income Tax raid at his residence in Chennai. The Income Tax (I-T) department escorted the actor from the sets of his upcoming film, Master on Wednesday. IT department officials seized cash worth Rs 77 crore during their search from the distributor and financier's house in Chennai and Madurai.

Meanwhile, Vijay's fans have been supporting their favourite star on social media. The actor is getting support from every corner of the country. Actor and producer Aju Varghese also took to social media and showed his support for Vijay. Sharing the picture of Bigil on his Instagram, Aju wrote, "Waiting for the Master audio launch speech Thalapathy." As we all know, Vijay is known for his bold speeches, specially his take on politics at the audio launch of his films. Now that he is yet again in a controversy, fans are looking forward to what he has to say about it.

Meanwhile, the IT officials released an official statement over their ongoing investigation. “Large number of property documents, promissory notes, post dated cheques taken as collateral security were recovered during the search and have been seized. As per evidence detected during the search, it is estimated that the concealment in this case is likely to exceed Rs300 crore," said the statement.

Credits :Instagram

