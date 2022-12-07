Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass entertainer release date out: Deets Inside

The announcement poster features Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar donning a lungi and a vibrant shirt, along with a headband. He is riding a boat in the ocean on a rainy day. The film’s shoot is in the last stages at the moment and the production work is also underway in Hyderabad.

An exciting piece of news for the fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi. As movie buffs await the release of the mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya, the makers have announced the release date for the film. The drama will be released in the cinema halls during Sankranti next year on 13th January. Sharing the news, the makers Mythri Movie Makers wrote on Twitter, "This Sankranthi, it's time for the MASS MOOLAVIRAT darshanam in theatres #WaltairVeerayya GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on 13th JAN, 2023."

The musical promotions for Waltair Veerayya commenced with a blockbuster number, Boss Party, and fans cannot wait to witness more songs from the movie.

About Waltair Veerayya

Coming to the cast for the film, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the story, and dialogues for the movie have been penned by director Bobby himself. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have helped with the film's screenplay, while Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are also a part of the writing team for Waltair Veerayya.

Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a massive scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie.

Now, shifting to the technical crew, Arthur A Wilson is on board the team as the cinematographer, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor. In addition to this, AS Prakash is the production designer for the movie, whereas Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

