Waltair Veerayya: Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi hear the Boss Party song; See Power Star's reaction

Recently, Pawan Kalyan paid a visit to the sets of the movie. Sharing a few sneak peeks of the Power Star's visit, director Bobby penned on Twitter, "A Huge moment to be Cherished forever My 2 Most favorite persons Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Power Star @PawanKalyan garu by my side Kalyan garu has seen #BossParty song & he loved it. Such a Positive person with same love even after all these years. #WaltairVeerayya." The photos show the Bheemla Nayak star vibing to the number with the Megastar.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all ready to charm the fans once again with his mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya. Made under the direction of filmmaker Bobby, the project marks his first association with the actor and director duo. Yesterday, the makers unveiled the song teaser for the primary track of the film, Boss Party. Composed, written, and crooned by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, the full song will be unveiled today, 23rd November.

About Waltair Veerayya

Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, Waltair Veerayya is scheduled for a theatrical release on Sankranthi 2023. Aside from Chiranjeevi, the highly-awaited drama will also star Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a pivotal role, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers on a massive scale, GK Mohan is co-producing the film. While Arthur A Wilson has cranked the camera or the film, Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department.

Additionally, AS Prakash is on board the team as the production designer, and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer for Waltair Veerayya.

Other projects

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi will also headline Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bhola Shankar. He will be seen sharing the screen with the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen as his sister in the film, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the leading lady of the commercial entertainer.

